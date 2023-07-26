Terminator: Resistance – Complete Edition Headed to Xbox Series X|S on October 27 - News

/ 167 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Reef Entertainment announced Terminator: Resistance – Complete Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on October 27.

Terminator: Resistance – Complete Edition includes Terminator: Resistance Enhanced, the Annihilation Line expansion, and Infiltrator Mode.

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced released for the PlayStation 5 in April 2021.

View the Xbox Series X|S announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

This complete package bundles an enhanced version of Terminator: Resistance, the officially licensed first-person shooter set in the Terminator universe, the narrative expansion “Annihilation Line” starring Kyle Reese, and Infiltrator Mode, where players get the chance to take control of the iconic T-800 series Infiltrator unit.

In addition to the standard edition of Terminator: Resistance – Complete Edition, a Collector’s Edition will also be available at select retailers, which comes with a SteelBook, Mini Hardcover Comic, a Collector’s Box, and five A6 Postcards featuring beautiful illustrations of your fellow comrades. This includes a postcard with never-before-seen artwork of Jessica Baron, tough-as-nails Commander of the Resistance South Division.

On September 27, 2023, a month before the release of the Complete Edition, a free digital upgrade will be made available on Xbox Series X|S for those who own Terminator: Resistance on Xbox One.* This upgrade includes an enhanced version of Terminator: Resistance and Infiltrator Mode, both optimized to take advantage of the power of the Xbox Series X|S hardware.

Fans who own Terminator: Resistance on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S will also be able to purchase Terminator: Resistance – Complete Edition at a discounted price of $14.49 / £11.99 / €14.49 via the Microsoft Store upon release on October 27, 2023.**

* Not available to users who own Terminator: Resistance physically and own an Xbox Series S disc-free console.

** Not available to users who own Terminator: Resistance physically and own an Xbox Series S disc-free console. Pricing may vary between regions.

Terminator: Resistance Reloaded

Report for duty once again as Resistance soldier Jacob Rivers and experience the events leading up to the decisive, final battle for the fate of mankind in the war against the machines!

Annihilation Line

Fight shoulder-to-shoulder with iconic Resistance hero Kyle Reese in the Annihilation Line Narrative Expansion, included in the Complete Edition and never before released on Xbox consoles.

Infiltrator Mode

Get under the skin of the T-800 series Infiltrator and eliminate anything standing in your way with the included Infiltrator Mode.

I’ll Be Back… And Better Than Ever

Post-apocalyptic Pasadena has never looked better in this enhanced Terminator: Resistance experience, optimised for Xbox Series X|S. Return to battle with improved framerates, higher graphical fidelity, and faster load times!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles