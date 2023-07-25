Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm Launches August 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher FDG Entertainment and developer Cornfox & Bros. announced Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 2 for $29.99 / €29.99.

The game first released for Apple Arcade in September 2019 and for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in October 2020.

This Time, You’re Not Alone

You will not be taking this journey alone. Trin, the granddaughter of Arcadia’s leader Archimedes, and Gen, a mysterious robot wielding an old samurai weapon, will join forces with you, and fight at your side against Mesmeroth’s Dark Army. Contextual commands will allow you to direct these allies into battle, or have them help you with the solution of the game’s most clever puzzles!

Fight, Solve, and Explore

Bigger, better, and packed with new features—Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is not only one of the best-looking adventure games out there, but it also builds a unique experience on the shoulder of classic video games. Collect powerful items, wield the Caster Gun, solve the mysterious puzzles of the ancients, and discover all that Arcadia and its neighboring kingdoms have to offer! Accept the challenge and become a true hero.

The Complete Experience

This version includes all quality of life and content updates.

Key Features:

Targeting 4K resolution / 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Xbox Series X, and PC. An epic action RPG spanning over 20 hours of gameplay.

action RPG spanning over 20 hours of gameplay. Massive boss fights test your reflexes and combat skills.

Dozens of side quests grant incredible rewards.

Clever puzzles to solve and mysterious dungeons to explore.

Beautiful graphics paint a world of legends and wonders.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

