Mortal Kombat 1 Adds Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka; Kombat Pack DLC Roster Revealed

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have revealed three new fighters and one new Kameo Fighter for the main roster in Mortal Kombat 1, as well as revealing the lineup that will be included in the Kombat Pack DLC.

View the Umgadi trailer below:

View the Kombat Pack roster reveal trailer below:

Read the details below:

Main Roster and Kameo Fighters

Main Roster Li Mei – The former member of the Umgadi now serves as a constable in Outworld’s police force and has an array of magical abilities at her disposal. Tanya – Leader of the Umgadi, she is a skilled fighter and one of the order’s most trusted members. Baraka – An outcast due to the Tarkat plague that has turned him into a deadly monster, he now leads his fellow afflicted Outworlders in battle.

Kameo Fighters Darrius – The klassic character returns as a Kameo Fighter, providing support during matches with a range of assisting moves.



Kombat Pack

Main Roster Quan Chi Ermac Takeda Takahashi Peacemaker (based on DC’s The Suicide Squad film and Peacemaker series on Max) Omni-Man (based on the original comic book and animated television series Invincible) Homelander (based on the hit series The Boys) – available in spring 2024

Kameo Fighters Ferra Johnny Cage Khameleon Mavado Tremor

Skins Jean-Claude Van Damme (Johnny Cage character skin featuring the voice and likeness of the famed actor and martial artist)



Kombat Pack is available now for pre-order as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition and Kollector’s Edition.

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.

