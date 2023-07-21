High On Life Might be Coming to PlayStation Consoles - News

/ 346 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

It appears Squanch Games' High On Life might be getting a release on PlayStation consoles.

A patch for a PlayStation 4 version of the game has appeared on Orbis Patches, which is a website that tracks updates for PlayStation games. The patch is version 01.03 and was created on July 17. The update is 9.8 GB in size and does "general bug fixes and improvements."

It should be noted a PlayStation version of the game has yet to be announced.

The High On Knife DLC will be releasing for the comedic first-person shooter this Fall.

High On Life first released for the Xbox Series X|S , Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in December 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles