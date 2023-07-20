Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III Launches in Late 2023 for All Major Consoles - News

ININ Games and TAITO announced Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in late 2023.

The game first released for PC Engine in February 1991.

Calling all the fans of the Bubble Bobble franchise! After more than three decades, the beloved duo, Bubby and Bobby, return in the legendary title Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III.

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is a classic platformer developed by TAITO that first graced the gaming scene in 1991. As a sequel to Rainbow Islands and the third installment in the legendary Bubble Bobble series, it recaptured the magic and charm that delighted fans worldwide. While it never made its way to arcades, it instead captivated players on home consoles, such as PC Engine and TurboGrafx, and home computers like the Amiga. Now, it’s time to relive the excitement as Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III makes its triumphant return to modern platforms!

In this captivating platformer by TAITO, players follow the adventures of two brothers, Bubby and Bobby, who embark on a mission to save their neighboring planets from an evil menace. Instead of shooting bubbles, they are now armed with colorful, dazzling parasols with magical powers. These parasols are also used to shield against enemy attacks, stun foes or unleash a torrent of high-scoring stars! Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is loaded with power-ups that could mean the difference between a sweet win or a crushing defeat! Toss a bomb and blast your enemies to smithereens, or freeze time with a clock that’s all yours to command. But don’t get too comfy, or Death will sneak up on you and swipe one of your precious lives! Harness the power of the parasol and show off your skills in this epic adventure!

Triumphant Return – After over three decades, the beloved franchise Bubble Bobble makes its surprising comeback.

– After over three decades, the beloved franchise Bubble Bobble makes its surprising comeback. Cute Cast of Iconic Characters – Meet a lovable cast of iconic characters, each with their unique charm and abilities, adding to the enjoyment of the gameplay.

– Meet a lovable cast of iconic characters, each with their unique charm and abilities, adding to the enjoyment of the gameplay. Dazzling Parasols – Wield colorful parasols with magical powers to shield against enemies, stun foes, and unleash high-scoring stars.

– Wield colorful parasols with magical powers to shield against enemies, stun foes, and unleash high-scoring stars. Power-ups Galore – Discover a variety of power-ups, from bombs to time-freezing clocks, to gain the upper hand in challenging battles.

– Discover a variety of power-ups, from bombs to time-freezing clocks, to gain the upper hand in challenging battles. Strategic Gameplay – Use the parasol weapon to secure victory and evade the looming threat of Death.

– Use the parasol weapon to secure victory and evade the looming threat of Death. Nostalgic Homage – Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III pays homage to Taito’s earlier game, Chack’n Pop, one of the early platform games and a precursor to the highly popular Bubble Bobble series.

– Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III pays homage to Taito’s earlier game, Chack’n Pop, one of the early platform games and a precursor to the highly popular Bubble Bobble series. Ten Worlds – Embark on an adventure beyond the main eight worlds of Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III and unlock two secret worlds.

– Embark on an adventure beyond the main eight worlds of Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III and unlock two secret worlds. Keep an Eye Out for Even More Parasols – ININ and TAITO have exciting news to share soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

