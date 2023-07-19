FIFA 23 Tops UK Retail Charts, Battlefield 2042 Returns to the Charts - Sales

FIFA 23 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 15, 2023. Sales for FIFA 23 are up six percent week-on-week, following a 21 percent boost the previous week.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remained in second place, while God of War: Ragnarök is up three spots to third place due to discounts on hardware bundles. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to fourth place.

Battlefield 2042 due to a price promotion re-entered the charts in fifth place, while Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to sixth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up one spot to seventh place, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is down from seventh to eighth place, and Minecraft (NS) is up two spots to ninth place.

Final Fantasy XVI fell out of the top 10 down to 11th place with sales dropping 39 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 23 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom God of War: Ragnarök Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Battlefield 2042 Hogwarts Legacy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Star Wars Jedi Survivor Minecraft (NS) Elden Ring

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

