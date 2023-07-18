INDIE Live Expo 2023: Summer Spotlight to Set for July 31, to Feature Over 50 Games - News

Ryu’s Office announced it will host the INDIE Live Expo 2023: Summer Spotlight on July 31 at 2:30 am PT / 5:30 am ET / 18:30 JST. It can be watched on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Niconico, and Bilibili.

The showcase will be an hour long and feature world premieres and close looks at over 50 indie games.

"Indie developers are a passionate group, and we think every indie game deserves a close look," said Ryu’s Office founder Ryuta Konuma. "We’re changing the formula up for Summer Spotlight to accomplish that, and we can’t wait for viewers to take a journey with us into the inner workings of our favorite submissions!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

