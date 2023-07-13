Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Launches November 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 169 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer DON’T NOD announced Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on November 7.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Prepare for Impossible Choices and Dramatic Consequences…

Experience a powerful and intimate narrative in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, where you play as Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith. You are lovers and Banishers—ghost-hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters.

After Antea has tragically become one of the spirits she loathes, you take on a desperate search for a way to liberate her from her new plight.

Enter the lives of New Eden’s communities in a world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets. Use your wits or combine Antea’s spiritual powers and Red’s powerful arsenal to defeat and banish the souls that torment the living.

Heavy decisions will lie on your path as you decide the fate of New Eden’s inhabitants—be they living people or wandering souls—dramatically impacting your story and the challenges you’ll face. How much will you sacrifice for the sake of your lover who became one of such spirits?

Pre-Orders and Collector’s Edition

The Standard Edition can be pre-ordered now on Steam.

The Collector’s Edition is also available for pre-order on the Focus Store and comes with a separable statuette of Red and Antea, the game’s official artbook, a Steelbook, two Banishers signet rings, and a digital copy of the game for PC, with the Wanderer Set in-game downloadable content. Pre-order your edition while stocks last!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles