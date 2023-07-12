PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for July 2023 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed some of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for July 2023.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, July 18.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for July 2023 are currently available until Monday, July 31 and are Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle for the PS5 and PS4, Alan Wake Remastered for the PS5 and PS4, and Endling – Extinction is Forever for the PS5 and PS4.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

It Takes Two | PS4, PS5

Sniper Elite 5 | PS4, PS5

Snowrunner | PS4, PS5

World War Z | PS4, PS5

The Ascent | PS4, PS5

Undertale | PS4

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated | PS4

Melty Blood: Type Lumina | PS4

Dysmantle | PS4, PS5

Circus Electrique | PS4

Dynasty Warriors 9 | PS4

Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure | PS4, PS5

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R | PS4, PS5

Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4

PlayStation Premium | Classics

Gravity Crash Portable | PS4, PS5

Twisted Metal | PS4, PS5

Twisted Metal 2 | PS4, PS5

