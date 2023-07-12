PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for July 2023 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 569 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed some of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for July 2023.
The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, July 18.
The PlayStation Plus monthly games for July 2023 are currently available until Monday, July 31 and are Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle for the PS5 and PS4, Alan Wake Remastered for the PS5 and PS4, and Endling – Extinction is Forever for the PS5 and PS4.
Check out the latest information below:
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog
- It Takes Two | PS4, PS5
- Sniper Elite 5 | PS4, PS5
- Snowrunner | PS4, PS5
- World War Z | PS4, PS5
- The Ascent | PS4, PS5
- Undertale | PS4
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated | PS4
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina | PS4
- Dysmantle | PS4, PS5
- Circus Electrique | PS4
- Dynasty Warriors 9 | PS4
- Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4
- My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure | PS4, PS5
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R | PS4, PS5
- Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4
PlayStation Premium | Classics
- Gravity Crash Portable | PS4, PS5
- Twisted Metal | PS4, PS5
- Twisted Metal 2 | PS4, PS5
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I already have it but Ascent is FUCKING AMAZING! THE BEST Cyberpunk game in the last several years.