Everspace 2 Launches August 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass

Developer Rockfish announced Everspace 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass on August 15. It will be priced at $49.99 USD / £44.99 / €49.99 / 6,930 yen.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to Pre-order the game on the PlayStation Store for a 20 percent discount.

"With space adventure games getting more attention than ever, we’re excited to bring Everspace 2 to whole new audiences on Xbox and PlayStation this August," said Rockfish Games CEO Michael Schade. "The two years we spent in Early Access when developing for our PC launch has served us well in the lead up to our release on consoles and we’ve used the last few months well, polishing an already rock-solid foundation. Series X and PlayStation 5 players can look forward to exploring the star systems of Everspace 2 supporting 60 frames per second when we launch later this summer."

View the console release date trailer below:

Everspace 2 first released for PC in Early Access in January 2021 with the full release in April 2023. On PC it is available on Steam, GOG, Microsoft Store, and PC Game Pass.

