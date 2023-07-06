Aksys Games Announced Mon-Yu Launches September 21 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

/ 122 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Aksys Games announced the turn-based dungeon RPG, Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don’t Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in the West on September 21.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

With an emphasis on character creation, party optimization and good, ol’ fashioned turn-based combat, Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don’t Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King celebrates the pioneering RPGs from the earliest days of videogames. The game features a plethora of adorable character portraits, tons of weapons and armor, and flexibility in skill point allocation so players can tweak their lineup to their heart’s content. Players also have the option to speed up combat so clearing dungeons never feels like a grind!

Choose from eight diff­erent classes and a wide variety of cute character portraits to assemble your team of heroes and challenge the tower!

Portraits from other Experience titles also included: Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, Spirit Hunter: Death Mark, Spirit Hunter: NG, and more!

Experience titles also included: Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, Spirit Hunter: Death Mark, Spirit Hunter: NG, and more! Find strong weapons and armor as you traverse the dungeons! Level up your heroes, class skills, and gear, and defeat the Devil Kings, no matter how many times you die!

Three diff­erent playstyles—Carefree, Standard & Challenging—each with a unique play experience and access to the maps.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles