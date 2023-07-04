Original Banjo-Kazooie Devs Aren't Sure if 'the Audience is There' for a New Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 666 Views
Some of the key developers on the original Banjo-Kazooie in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle said they aren't sure if the audience is even there anymore for a new entry in the franchise.
"I feel like you’d have to get a team with the humour that we had back then, and that’s hard to replicate," said composer Grant Kirkhope. "I think Rare would be open to somebody if they found the right team, but I don’t feel like that team exists. Also, I’m not convinced the audience is there either… I don’t feel like there are that many Banjo fans out there.
"The whole Smash Bros. thing was spectacular… it really was. I think all the team that worked on that game had a tear in their eye when Banjo turned up in Smash Bros… it was just an unbelievable release of emotion. Seeing all those [fans] crying on videos was heart-warming, and we all felt it. That was a once-in-a-lifetime event when that happened.
"But I still feel like, is there that multimillion-dollar thing within Banjo-Kazooie? I’m not convinced there is."
Kirkhope added, "I do sometimes feel that we exist in a kind of Banjo-Kazooie bubble, where it sounds like a great big noise, but how big that bubble is, I don’t know… outside of that bubble, how big is that audience?"
Lead programmer Chris Sutherland agreed with Kirkhope saying, "For a long time, there was doubt whether there was any audience for that type of game. Of course, there’s some audience, but is there enough to justify the kind of scale of game you would need now [for a first-party title]?
"Obviously, Nintendo does well with their platformers, but that’s Nintendo, and they’re often the exception to the rule. That’s the big question. The characters themselves, like we’ve seen with Smash Bros., people have a love for them. But do they love that game? And if you made a different kind of game, would you be back to a Nuts ‘n’ Bolts thing, where it wasn’t what they were expecting? I’m still hopeful that something will appear, and we’ll all be proved wrong."
Character Designer Steve Mayles said the best way to bring back Banjo-Kazooie would be to do a modern remaster as it would help keep costs down and gauge the potential interest in the franchise.
"I’ve said before, that would be the way to do it… because obviously, it takes so much money to create a brand new, top-end game that the sensible thing to do would be some kind of remaster to test the water and see if the audience is there," said Mayles. "But importantly, I think it would have to come out on a Nintendo platform as well."
Kirkhope thinks Ubisoft Milan, the studio who has worked on the Mario + Rabbids games, "would make a great Banjo game. I’ve said it to them a couple of times. I really feel like they’ve got that passion that we had back in the day at Rare. I didn’t think I’d meet anybody that had that passion, but I really feel they have."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Basically it needs to be on Nintendo, not Xbox.
im sure if BK3 or remake is done correctly this game will be amazing and sell to young and older audiences
Are we sure the audience isn't on Xbox and/or PC? To my knowledge, games like the Crash/Spyro HD trilogies, 3D Sonic, Hat in Time, and Psychonauts have done reasonably well on these platforms.
I get the feeling this is precisely why Xbox hasn't greenlit a new Banjo, even after years of fans begging for it. The number crunchers likely did a market analysis, looked at the sales of games like Yooka Laylee, and decided that the audience just isn't large enough for a viable release, not as an Xbox/PC only release, and maybe not even if Xbox does a late port on Switch/Switch 2 like they did with Ori and such. This could simply be one of those cases where a small, but very passionate fanbase makes the sales potential for a series look bigger than it is.
Then again, maybe it's just that modern Rare doesn't think they can make a satisfactory 3rd game or remake of the first two, and Xbox also haven't been able to find an indie studio they feel can do the series justice either, like Kirkhope was saying here.
What I don't get with a lot of these projects with hardcore devoted fanbases (F-Zero, Mother, Mega Man Legends, Power Stone), could they just not work on smaller scale titles for those fanbases?
We see indie titles all the time built on small budgets for presumably niche audiences. If you gave a small team who really likes the franchises a modest budget could they not make something that would make the fans happy and put a few bucks in your pocket at the same time? You could farm it out and not even have to really use your own resources.
In a world where A Hat in Time has sold over a million copies, I don't see how Microsoft couldn't make a profitable Banjo Kazooie game, even if it's not going to be something on the scale of Mario Odyssey. Maybe it's just too small potatoes for them to bother,.
- Too small to bother
- Lack of interest in making it (or like this dude said, no team is capable enough to make it)
-
Lack of human resources
3 pretty much makes sense for Nintendo as they only have 6000ish employees, and constantly releases new good games from different franchise. Would be great if they could find a Mercury Steam kinda situation but not easy to contract. Not sure about Microsoft because they have ton of employees. I think 2 is the strongest here for Microsoft, 1 just makes it so the priority is low (like Pikmin 4), games like Hi-Fi rush are still published by Microsoft so I doubt 1 is an issue.
Can't say for certain without testing the waters.
Its not like Xbox hasn't had success with platforms. Ori 1&2, Psychonauts 2, Cuphead, and Rare Replay were successful and popular. Game Pass is also the perfect platform for games like this. Rare has said they don't want to go back to their own IPs so it would have to be a different studio like they did with Killer Instinct.
Xbox should do a proper remake of the first 2 games if they find a studio willing.
I don't think it's feasible, but maybe the best alternative would be if the IP was sold to someone interested in doing something with it.
You haven't given it a real chance in over 20 years for us to prove you wrong. License it out to Playtonic if you don't want to give fans what they want.
I dont think the audience is on Xbox or PC.
And there never will be if games aren’t made for the platforms. Can’t build up an audience on a platform if a genre or franchise isn’t released. Xbox moreso than PC in this particular case.
All three games have been released on Xbox...
In the form of a compilation collection that included the 2 original games through emulation. Not even a remaster. And a spin-off that missed the mark so bad it buried the IP 15 years ago.
What Grant is referring to is neither of these 2 things.
There are certain genres, such as JRPGs, where Microsoft and other publishers have tried for years to build up an audience and it hasn't happened.
Yeah but other than Nintendo, which all these devs worked almost exclusively with Nintendo, platformers don’t really exist anymore outside of the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro remakes and Crash 4. Even on PlayStation. Xbox funded Double Fine for 2 years after acquiring them and published Psychonauts 2 and it did incredibly well on Xbox. Idk about PC. These devs are looking through a vary narrow view as Grants latest work in particular was Mario + Rabbids and he did incredible work during the N64 era of games as well. So of course, he’s very familiar with Nintendo and platformers.
I would love to see a proper remake of Banjo-Kazooie, but Rare are busy and Double Fine are busy with other projects, so idk who would even make the game. I hope it is something that eventually happens.