Original Banjo-Kazooie Devs Aren't Sure if 'the Audience is There' for a New Game

posted 4 hours ago

Some of the key developers on the original Banjo-Kazooie in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle said they aren't sure if the audience is even there anymore for a new entry in the franchise.

"I feel like you’d have to get a team with the humour that we had back then, and that’s hard to replicate," said composer Grant Kirkhope. "I think Rare would be open to somebody if they found the right team, but I don’t feel like that team exists. Also, I’m not convinced the audience is there either… I don’t feel like there are that many Banjo fans out there.

"The whole Smash Bros. thing was spectacular… it really was. I think all the team that worked on that game had a tear in their eye when Banjo turned up in Smash Bros… it was just an unbelievable release of emotion. Seeing all those [fans] crying on videos was heart-warming, and we all felt it. That was a once-in-a-lifetime event when that happened.

"But I still feel like, is there that multimillion-dollar thing within Banjo-Kazooie? I’m not convinced there is."

Kirkhope added, "I do sometimes feel that we exist in a kind of Banjo-Kazooie bubble, where it sounds like a great big noise, but how big that bubble is, I don’t know… outside of that bubble, how big is that audience?"

Lead programmer Chris Sutherland agreed with Kirkhope saying, "For a long time, there was doubt whether there was any audience for that type of game. Of course, there’s some audience, but is there enough to justify the kind of scale of game you would need now [for a first-party title]?

"Obviously, Nintendo does well with their platformers, but that’s Nintendo, and they’re often the exception to the rule. That’s the big question. The characters themselves, like we’ve seen with Smash Bros., people have a love for them. But do they love that game? And if you made a different kind of game, would you be back to a Nuts ‘n’ Bolts thing, where it wasn’t what they were expecting? I’m still hopeful that something will appear, and we’ll all be proved wrong."

Character Designer Steve Mayles said the best way to bring back Banjo-Kazooie would be to do a modern remaster as it would help keep costs down and gauge the potential interest in the franchise.

"I’ve said before, that would be the way to do it… because obviously, it takes so much money to create a brand new, top-end game that the sensible thing to do would be some kind of remaster to test the water and see if the audience is there," said Mayles. "But importantly, I think it would have to come out on a Nintendo platform as well."

Kirkhope thinks Ubisoft Milan, the studio who has worked on the Mario + Rabbids games, "would make a great Banjo game. I’ve said it to them a couple of times. I really feel like they’ve got that passion that we had back in the day at Rare. I didn’t think I’d meet anybody that had that passion, but I really feel they have."

