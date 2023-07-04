Super Mario RPG Co-Director Isn't Working on Remake, But is 'Pleased With the News' - News

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars co-director Chihiro Fujioka responding to a fan asking if he is involved with the recently announced remake said he isn't working on it, however, he is "pleased with the news" that there is a remake.

"I am not involved in the remake," said Fujioka. "But I am very surprised and pleased with the news!"

The remake of the SNES classic, Super Mario RPG, was announced last month at a Nintendo Direct for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on November 17.

Read details on the game below:

Originally released on Super NES, Super Mario RPG has been overhauled with new graphics! Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists, turns and treasure. Mario must team up with his allies to face down a menacing force known as the Smithy Gang in order to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road. Whether you played the original game or have yet to take the journey, you can dive into this Nintendo Switch version of the very first RPG in the Super Mario series! Super Mario RPG launches for Nintendo Switch Nov. 17.

