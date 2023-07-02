Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution Headed West in 2024 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution will launch in the West in 2024 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The game will launch first in Japan in August.

The latest installment of the Neptunia series has arrived! The goal of this game is to rebuild and manage a game company! Build your company and turn it into a huge corporation! This latest entry to the world of Neptunia is better than ever! The battle system has been expanded and now allows for a four-person party, dungeons can be explored on a high-speed motorcycle, and the Heartful Photo Mode will let you express yourself via fun, manga-like creations!

Game Studio of The Year

Play as the main protag, Older Nep, and grow a previously defunct gaming studio to success. Building a game studio requires strong developers, cutting-edge video games, and the expansion of your market. Choose wisely and become the biggest game studio of the year!

Build Games and Boost Your Party

Boost your party stats with the help of creating games in real-time and choose developers to work on your next hit game! Add other game elements found in dungeons and monsters to elevate your video game development and for further passive boosts to your party!

It’s Time to Vroom, Vroom!

Ride in style through dungeons and sell your games on your trusty purple motorcycle! As you explore more dungeons and find game element items to add to your next breakthrough hit, you also gain more shares of that location.

Party Management 101

Supervise a party of four to lead your company to the top! But there may be other game studios ready to take you down. With a revamped battle system, chained attacks, and transformative specials, Older Nep and friends are ready for victory!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

