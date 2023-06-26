Report: Perfect Dark is Likely 2-3 Years Away From Release - News

/ 809 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

A new Perfect Dark game was announced in December 2020 and it was announced nearly a year later the Tomb Raider studio, Crystal Dynamics, is co-developing the game with The Initiative.

A new report from IGN who talked with 13 people that worked on the game claim the game is "in the earliest stages" of development and is likely two to three years away from release.

It is also reported the game might be released in "some kind of episodic format," however, that might change before release.

Perfect Dark is reported to be a first-person shooter that balances combat and espionage. There will also be spy gadgets, experimental movement tech, and a focus on the narrative.

Crystal Dynamics and Eidos CEO Phil Rogers in November of last year said development on Perfect Dark is going well.

"We’re working on the iconic Perfect Dark game and the project is going extremely well," said Rogers. "What's been so promising internally is seeing how our team took on this opportunity, a new way of working. If we think about the future of how we work, collaboration across studios, across time zones, across geographies, across different companies, will all become more common, so it is great to see the team at The Initiative and our team across Crystal studios working so well together."

Perfect Dark is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles