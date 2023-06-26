Quantum: Recharged Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Atari and developer SneakyBox have announced Quantum: Recharged for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Atari VC. It will launch later this year.

Quantum: Recharged is a reimagining of the 1982 arcade shooter Quantum.

Read details on the game below:

Quantum: Recharged reimagines the classic 40 years since its arcade debut, featuring modern flourishes that have become a staple in the Recharged series. Quantum: Recharged invites players to navigate waves of enemies with only a nimble ship and a trove of unique power-ups.

In Quantum: Recharged, players must defeat waves of enemies by encircling and entrapping groups of foes with their ship to create punishing dead zones that destroy them. With no on-board guns, lasers or missiles to shoot enemies down, Quantum: Recharged challenges players to avoid taking damage and progress through increasingly difficult levels by mastering their ship’s maneuverability.

A fusion of frenetic gameplay and quick-thinking problem-solving, Quantum: Recharged is a visual cosmic wonder complemented by an energetic original soundtrack from award-winning composer Megan McDuffie, featuring soaring melodies and infectious beats.

What’s Old is New

Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield.

Mode Madness

Two modes of gameplay—Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode—encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies.

Power-Ups

Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might turn the tide of battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch!

Cooperative Play and Leaderboards

Cover more ground with a friend across all modes of play to strategically clear out enemies in tandem and compete in global leaderboards in both Arcade and Challenge modes.

