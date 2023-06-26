The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone Arrives November 2 - News

/ 523 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer OSome announced The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 2.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Handy Smurf has created a revolutionary invention: SmurfoMix! However, it’s missing a key ingredient, the Green Stone, which lays in the greedy clutches of Gargamel.

He sets off on a mission to retrieve the famous Green Stone, a key ingredient that would greatly help him improve his invention, from Gargamel’s laboratory. But a fatal misstep causes it to explode, its fragments scattering throughout the Cursed Land. In addition to unleashing into the wild its incredible powers to copy and decompose matter, the Green Stone has set free the evil Stolas, a new order bent on creating a reign of terror.

A crack team of four Smurfs must then adventure to save the Cursed Land from the mighty Stolas! Well equipped, the Smurfs can count on the SmurfoMix and an unexpected ally… Gargamel himself!

Features:

Meet the team of four iconic Smurfs: Handy Smurf, Brainy Smurf, Clumsy Smurf, and Smurfstorm.

An accessible and intuitive gameplay that will delight both Smurf fans and action / platforming fans.

action / platforming fans. Enjoy dynamic gameplay with exploration, platforming and even more intense combat thanks to the SmurfoMix!

For the first time in a video game, collaborate with Gargamel! Use his teleporters to travel through the Cursed Land and discover three brand new unexplored regions.

Collect various resources to acquire the BoostiBoom and improve the Smurfomix throughout your adventure!

adventure! Embark on the adventure with a friend or family partner in cooperative mode.

cooperative mode. A new story which respects the license, set in a beautiful, well-crafted colorful universe!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles