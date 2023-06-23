Phil Spencer: Microsoft Heard Starfield Might Skip Xbox Before Acquiring Bethesda - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer while being cross-examined by the FTC counsel during the FTC vs Microsoft hearing today revealed Microsoft had heard Starfield might skip Xbox before the company acquired Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax Media.

"[Xbox] needed to do a lot of work with a lot of partners given the competitive situation we had against the market leader," said Spencer.

Spencer said Xbox was worried about losing Starfield after Sony paid ZeniMax to make Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo a timed exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

"When we acquired ZeniMax one of the impetus for that is that Sony had done a deal for Deathloop and Ghostwire and pay Bethesda to not ship those games on Xbox," said Spencer.

"So the discussion about Starfield when we heard that Starfield was potentially also going to end up skipping Xbox, we can't be in a position as a third place console where we fall further behind on our content ownership so we've had to secure content to remain viable in the business."

Spencer also mentioned the recently released Final Fantasy XVI, which Sony paid Square Enix to make the game a timed exclusive on the PlayStation 5.

Starfield launches on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.

