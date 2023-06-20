By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Square Enix: Final Fantasy VI Remake Would be Difficult

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 584 Views

Square Enix employees in a roundtable celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series discussed the possibilities of a remake of Final Fantasy VI.

"I think FF6 Remake would be difficult," said Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase via a translation from Twitter user @Genki_JPN. "FF7 Remake is not yet finished so I am not able to think about it... But for FF6 there are many FF6 fans inside the company and they often ask me 'when are we making 6?'"

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi added that Final Fantasy VI was a pixel based game and that remaking it would have to change the story and making it into CG would be difficult to do.

However, Sakaguchi did tease asking Kitase, "Won't you release it a little sooner?" Kitase said remaking it would not be easy.

8 Comments
The Fury (28 minutes ago)

Why would the story have to change? Is one of the best stories in gaming not good enough already? Or is it the idea of suplexing a train just too far fetched?

DonFerrari (6 minutes ago)

It makes sense that going from 2D to fully 3D would be very hard.

Slownenberg (42 minutes ago)

Nah I don't want to see FF6 remake in 3D. To me that was the pinnacle of RPG gaming. Changing it to 3D would alter the game so much there's no telling if it would come out anywhere even close to as good as the original.

Mar1217 (1 hour ago)

They either do a HD-2D remake or they don't touch it, simple as that.

Slownenberg Mar1217 (41 minutes ago)

Exactly. A remake would have to be HD-2D, which would be cool. Trying to recreate the whole experience in 3D offers too much opportunity to muck it up.

shikamaru317 (1 hour ago)

Don't care how difficult it will be, I really want to see remakes for 6, 8, and 10 so that I can finally play them.

Zkuq shikamaru317 (31 minutes ago)

Can or want? Old Final Fantasy games are pretty well available on different platforms at this point.

GoOnKid (2 hours ago)

Please, Square Enix, let it remain unchanged. Just walk away.

