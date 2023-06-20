Square Enix: Final Fantasy VI Remake Would be Difficult - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 584 Views
Square Enix employees in a roundtable celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series discussed the possibilities of a remake of Final Fantasy VI.
"I think FF6 Remake would be difficult," said Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase via a translation from Twitter user @Genki_JPN. "FF7 Remake is not yet finished so I am not able to think about it... But for FF6 there are many FF6 fans inside the company and they often ask me 'when are we making 6?'"
Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi added that Final Fantasy VI was a pixel based game and that remaking it would have to change the story and making it into CG would be difficult to do.
However, Sakaguchi did tease asking Kitase, "Won't you release it a little sooner?" Kitase said remaking it would not be easy.
Hironobu Sakaguchi also said that as FF6 is a pixel based game they would have to change the story and making it into CG would be very hard to do, but he then asked Kitase "Won't you release it a little sooner?" lol— Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) June 20, 2023
Kitase said it is not easy.
Source: https://t.co/gd9slUjGYL
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Why would the story have to change? Is one of the best stories in gaming not good enough already? Or is it the idea of suplexing a train just too far fetched?
Nah I don't want to see FF6 remake in 3D. To me that was the pinnacle of RPG gaming. Changing it to 3D would alter the game so much there's no telling if it would come out anywhere even close to as good as the original.
They either do a HD-2D remake or they don't touch it, simple as that.
Exactly. A remake would have to be HD-2D, which would be cool. Trying to recreate the whole experience in 3D offers too much opportunity to muck it up.
Don't care how difficult it will be, I really want to see remakes for 6, 8, and 10 so that I can finally play them.
Can or want? Old Final Fantasy games are pretty well available on different platforms at this point.