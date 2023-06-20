Square Enix: Final Fantasy VI Remake Would be Difficult - News

Square Enix employees in a roundtable celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series discussed the possibilities of a remake of Final Fantasy VI.

"I think FF6 Remake would be difficult," said Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase via a translation from Twitter user @Genki_JPN. "FF7 Remake is not yet finished so I am not able to think about it... But for FF6 there are many FF6 fans inside the company and they often ask me 'when are we making 6?'"

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi added that Final Fantasy VI was a pixel based game and that remaking it would have to change the story and making it into CG would be difficult to do.

However, Sakaguchi did tease asking Kitase, "Won't you release it a little sooner?" Kitase said remaking it would not be easy.

