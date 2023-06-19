Xbox is Waiting to Enter the VR Market Until There's More of an Audience - News

The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty was asked about the potential of Xbox entering the augmented reality and virtual reality markets in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Booty said Xbox is waiting for the AR and VR markets to grow more before they were to enter either of them.

"I think for us, it’s just a bit of wait until there’s an audience there," said Booty. "We’re very fortunate that we have got these big IPs that have turned into ongoing franchises with big communities.

"We have 10 games that have achieved over 10 million players life-to-date, which is a pretty big accomplishment, but that’s the kind of scale that we need to see success for the game and it’s just, it’s not quite there yet with AR, VR."

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan last month revealed PlayStation VR2 in its first six weeks on the market has sold nearly 600,000 units. PlayStation VR2 is selling faster than the original PlayStation VR on PlayStation 4 by eight percent through six weeks.

