Summer Game Fest to Return in June 2024 - News

posted 37 minutes ago

Geoff Keighley via Twitter announced Summer Game Fest will return in June 2024.

After a record-setting 2023, we are excited to share some news," said Keighley. "Summer Game Fest will return in June 2024, including our live showcase event hosted by Geoff Keighley and Summer Game Fest Play Days by iam8bit."

More details will be released in the coming months.

After a record-setting 2023, we are excited to share some news:#SummerGameFest will return in June 2024, including our live showcase event hosted by @geoffkeighley and #SummerGameFest Play Days from @iam8bit



Stay tuned for more details in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/za4BeK9gbP — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 13, 2023

