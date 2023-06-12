Pragmata Delayed as New Trailer is Released - News

Capcom during the Capcom Showcase 2023 announced the action adventure game, Pragmata, has been delayed from a 2023 release window until sometime after this year.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must further postpone the release of Pragmata," reads a message from the development team.

"Our team is currently hard at work making the best game that we possibly can, but we need more time. We will continue to do our best to ensure that the final product is one that is worthy of your patience. Thank you for your continued support."

View the June 2023 trailer of the game below:

Pragmata is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

