Final Fantasy XVI Demo Launches June 12, PlatinumGames Helped With Development

Square Enix announced the demo for Final Fantasy XVI will launch tomorrow, June 12 at 1:00 am PT / 4:00 am ET / 9:00 am BST.

The demo lets players play the opening prologue, which features over two hours of gameplay. Once it is cleared, a battle demo will unlock, which lets players experience the combat of Clive with additional Eikonic abilities. Save data from the prologue part of the demo will carry over to the full game.

Square Enix also revealed the Kingdom Hearts development team and PlatinumGames helped with development on the game. The Kingdom Hearts team helped with the game's battle system.

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for PlayStation 5 on June 22.

