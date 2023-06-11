Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Launches in Early 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 669 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku have announced Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2024. The game is the official title for Like a Dragon 8.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, launching in early 2024 highlights an unexpected chain of events that sets two legendary yakuza, Kasuga Ichiban and Kazuma Kiryu, on a larger-than-life RPG adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles