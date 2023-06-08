Switch Outsold the PS5 in Europe in May as Sales Jumped Nearly 40% Year-on-Year - Sales

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has revealed the Nintendo Switch outsold the PlayStation 5 in May in Europe to become the best-selling console for the month.

Sales for the Nintendo Switch jumped nearly 40 percent year-on-year due to the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Amiibo for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was also the fifth best-selling add-on.

Across Europe, Switch overtook PS5 to be the No.1 console of May, due to the release of Tears of the Kingdom," said Dring. "Sales for the console were up nearly 40% compared over last May. Zelda accessories also boosted the peripherals market. The TOTK Amiibo was the No.5 best-selling add-on."

