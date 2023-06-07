My Time at Sandrock Launches September 26 - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer Pathea Games announced My Time at Sandrock will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on September 26. It will launch later this year for the PlayStation 4.

The game has been available in Early Access for PC since May 2022.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The highly-anticipated sequel to Pathea’s hit My Time at Portia, new and returning fans alike will be able to step into a western-themed post-apocalyptic world to help rebuild a community to its former glory while fending off all kinds of monsters in melee and third-person shooting combat.

Save the world, romance your way through the numerous townsfolk, uncover lost technology, fight back against the monsters encroaching Sandrock, or just relax, play some mini-games, and craft until your heart’s content. The choice is yours in My Time at Sandrock.

My Time at Sandrock builds on the roots established by My Time at Portia with an epic adventure featuring a smorgasbord of features sure to please any gamer. Whether someone entirely new to the series or an experienced veteran, there is something to love for everyone.

Build and Upgrade a Workshop – Process materials and produce parts of huge structures needed to assemble piece-by-piece. Players will create hundreds of unique items to decorate their own spaces or to give to Sandrock’s residents.

– Process materials and produce parts of huge structures needed to assemble piece-by-piece. Players will create hundreds of unique items to decorate their own spaces or to give to Sandrock’s residents. Explore a Vast Open World – Search for rare materials, discover long-forgotten relics, or simply travel to hard-to-reach locations for a one-of-a-kind view.

– Search for rare materials, discover long-forgotten relics, or simply travel to hard-to-reach locations for a one-of-a-kind view. Meet and Get to Know Over 30 NPCs – Meet over 30 NPCs including their individual stories told across hundreds of side quests. Uncover their backstories and make meaningful connections along the way.

– Meet over 30 NPCs including their individual stories told across hundreds of side quests. Uncover their backstories and make meaningful connections along the way. Fight Intense Battles – Utilize a unique hybrid combat system that allows players to quickly shift between melee combat and third-person shooting mechanics. Leverage the right weapon for the right battle to ultimately take down any opponent.

– Utilize a unique hybrid combat system that allows players to quickly shift between melee combat and third-person shooting mechanics. Leverage the right weapon for the right battle to ultimately take down any opponent. Build and Unlock Unique Skills – Unlock skills across an array of specializations including a master crafter, combat specialist, or social butterfly. There is something to suit any playstyle.

– Unlock skills across an array of specializations including a master crafter, combat specialist, or social butterfly. There is something to suit any playstyle. Use Workshop Profits to Create Farmable Land – Transform an empty prairie into rich agricultural land.

– Transform an empty prairie into rich agricultural land. Grow Crops and Cook Them – Earn extra cash.

– Earn extra cash. Attend Special Festivals – Attend events with the Sandrock residents

– Attend events with the Sandrock residents Discover and Solve Secrets – Discover secrets throughout the world and town.

