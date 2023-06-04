The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 28, 2023.

NBA 2K23 is up two spots to third place, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is down one spot to fourth place, and Grand Theft Auto V is up four spots to fifth place.

Doom Eternal and Mortal Kombat 11 re-entered the top 10 in sixth and seventh places, respectively. FIFA 23 dropped two spots to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Grand Theft Auto V Doom Eternal Mortal Kombat 11 FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tom Clancy's The Division 2

