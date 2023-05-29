The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Once Again Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts in its second week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 20th week of 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place, Hogwarts Legacy dropped from second to third place, and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild climbed three spots to fourth place.

FIFA 23 and Nintendo Switch Sports are down one spot to fifth and sixth places respectively. Minecraft is up from seventh to eighth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 20, 2023: The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft Mario Party Superstars Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

