Pokémon Franchise Has Sold Over 480 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 691 Views
The Pokemon Company has updated the lifetime shipment figures for the Pokémon franchise and revealed the series has now shipped over 480 million units worldwide as of March 2023.
The 480 million figure is up from 440 million as of March 2022 and 380 million as of March 2021. This does mean The Pokemon Company has shipped over 40 million units of the series in just 12 months.
It was also revealed the Pokémon trading card game production has topped 52.9 billion cards, which are available in 14 languages and in 89 countries and regions.
The Pokémon animated TV series has aired episodes in 192 countries and regions.
The best-selling entry in the Pokémon franchise is the original Pokémon Red / Green / Blue with 31.38 million units sold, followed by a more recent release with Pokémon Sword / Shield, which has sold 24.27 million units as of March 31, 2023. The most recent entry in the series, Pokémon Scarlet /Violet, has sold 22.10 million units as of March 31, 2023.
So in a single year, Pokémon games sold 40 million copies! Beyond impressive, but also the reason why Game Freak will never improve their tech.
But maybe they'd sell 50m in a year if they did! I don't think we can just blindly say they don't work harder on these games cuz Pokemon always sells a lot. Since it is easy to make the argument better games would sell more.
Game Freak seems to be treating their Pokemon games like they're running on the cancelled handheld, Project Indy, albeit with a higher resolution. The Indy would've been between the Vita and Xbox 360 in specs.
2.4 billion in revenue at $60 for a pretty glitched game. I wonder if Game Freak waits until the Switch successor to try out that Zelda $70 price point or does it with the next game to pump that number up to 2.8 billion at $70 for it's next game.
It's not GF's sole fault, their publishing and distributing deal with Nintendo is extremely one-sided. Why bother expending more from their own pockets to make these games when they're only truly making money from their share in the TPC?
The earliest I see another Pokemon RPG coming out is Holiday 2023, and it would probably be remakes of Black and White. There's virtually no chance Gen 10 comes out before Holiday 2024. And even then, 2025 or 2026 is more likely.
And I think Game Freak/TPC/Nintendo are going to be cautious on the current system and probably not charge $70 for a Pokemon game. They're money-hungry, but not suicidal.
Charging $70 for a massive Zelda game is way different than charging $70 for a Pokemon game.