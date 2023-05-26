Pokémon Franchise Has Sold Over 480 Million Units - Sales

The Pokemon Company has updated the lifetime shipment figures for the Pokémon franchise and revealed the series has now shipped over 480 million units worldwide as of March 2023.

The 480 million figure is up from 440 million as of March 2022 and 380 million as of March 2021. This does mean The Pokemon Company has shipped over 40 million units of the series in just 12 months.

It was also revealed the Pokémon trading card game production has topped 52.9 billion cards, which are available in 14 languages and in 89 countries and regions.

The Pokémon animated TV series has aired episodes in 192 countries and regions.

The best-selling entry in the Pokémon franchise is the original Pokémon Red / Green / Blue with 31.38 million units sold, followed by a more recent release with Pokémon Sword / Shield, which has sold 24.27 million units as of March 31, 2023. The most recent entry in the series, Pokémon Scarlet /Violet, has sold 22.10 million units as of March 31, 2023.

