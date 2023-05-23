Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC Sells 1.5 Million Units, The Last of Us Part I on PC Sells 368,000 - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in a new Game & Network Services Segment presentation announced PlayStation games released on PC have seen significant growth.

PlayStation games on PC have grown from $35 million in revenue in fiscal year 2020 to $80 million in fiscal year 2021 and $250 million in fiscal year 2022. Sony estimates revenue will reach $450 million in fiscal year 2023.

PlayStation was a top 20 PC publisher in fiscal year 2022 according to a "leading PC games retailer." 20 percent of first-party game sales for fiscal year 2023 are expected to be from PC games.

Sony has announced Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC has now sold 1.5 million units generating $52 million in revenue as of the end of fiscal year 2022. The Last of Us Part I on PC has sold 368,000 units and generated $15.5 million in revenue as of April 23.

