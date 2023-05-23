Alone in the Dark Spotlight Showcase Set for Later This Week - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive announced the Alone in the Dark Spotlight will take place later this week on Thursday, May 25 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.

The mini-showcase can be watched on YouTube and Twitch. It will feature new details on the game.

View the spotlight announcement trailer below:

Alone in the Dark is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

