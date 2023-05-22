Ghost of Tsushima Sales Top 1 Million Units in Japan - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 245 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Ghost of Tsushima has sold over one million units in Japan.
It was previously announced the open-world samurai action adventure game had sold over 9.73 million units worldwide in July 2022.
Ghost of Tsushima first released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020, while Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in August 22021.
🎉『Ghost of Tsushima』が誉れある日本国内100万本の実売を達成しました！— プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) May 19, 2023
境井仁とその仲間たちとともに、鎌倉時代の日本を冒険していただいた国内ユーザーの皆さんに心から感謝いたします。 pic.twitter.com/aONdttJHmE
