Ghost of Tsushima Sales Top 1 Million Units in Japan

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Ghost of Tsushima has sold over one million units in Japan.

It was previously announced the open-world samurai action adventure game had sold over 9.73 million units worldwide in July 2022.

Ghost of Tsushima first released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020, while Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in August 22021.

