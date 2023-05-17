Take-Two to Ship 'Several Groundbreaking Titles' in Fiscal Year 2025 - News

Two-Two Interactive in its latest earnings report announced it plans to launch "several groundbreaking titles" in fiscal year 2025, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025. The publisher believes these new titles "will set new standards" in the gaming industry.

"Fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our company," reads the earnings report. "For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success.

"In fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in net bookings and over $1 billion in adjusted unrestricted operating cash flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering additional growth in our operating results in fiscal 2026 and beyond."

While it wasn't specifically stated it is entirely possible that Rockstar and Take-Two plan on releasing Grand Theft Auto VI in fiscal year 2025.

Take-Two's net bookings in the past fiscal year was $5.3 billion, according to IGN. This was a new record for the company that was helped by Zynga, which was acquired last year. Before this acquisition the net bookings were around $3 billion.

