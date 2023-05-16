Xbox Game Pass Adds FIFA 23, Planet of Lana, Ghostlore, and More - News

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes FIFA 23, Eastern Exorcist, Ghostlore, Planet of Lana, Cassette Beasts, Massive Chalice,Railway Empire 2, and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

FIFA 23 (Console and PC) EA Play

The World’s Game is available today from 10:00AM PDT with PC Game Pass & Ultimate via EA Play. Hit the pitch today, plus claim monthly FIFA 23 member rewards. Experience HyperMotion2 Technology on Xbox Series X|S that delivers even more gameplay realism, the addition of women’s club teams, and more.

Coming Soon

Eastern Exorcist (Console and PC) – May 18

This is a fictitious eastern world with an infestation of vicious demon monsters. Play as a skilled exorcist against chaotic evil to fight your way through the brutal world, and experience unforeseen entanglements of complex beings.

Ghostlore (Console) – May 18

Available now with PC Game Pass and coming soon to Xbox consoles. Ghostlore is an ‘Eastpunk’ Action-RPG where you fight monsters from Southeast-Asian folklore. Inspired by timeless classic ARPG’s such as Diablo 2 and Titan Quest, Ghostlore offers a detailed item and character customization system, procedurally generated maps, and an authentically retro 90’s aesthetic.

Planet of Lana (Console and PC) – May 23

Available on day one with Game Pass: Planet of Lana is coming soon to Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. In this cinematic puzzle adventure, Lana and her companion Mui go on a voyage of discovery that will take them across the strange and magical world they call their home.

Cassette Beasts (Console) – May 25

Recently added to PC Game Pass and making its way to Xbox consoles! Bring your cassette player and get ready to press play! Collect awesome monsters to use during turn-based battles as you adventure into the open-world RPG, Cassette Beasts. Get ready to experience an incredible retro vibe with unique innovations to the genre.

Massive Chalice (Cloud and Console) – May 25

Massive Chalice is a tactical strategy game set on an epic timeline from Double Fine Productions. As the Immortal Ruler of the nation, you’ll take command of its heroes, forge heroic marriages to strengthen your Bloodlines, and battle a mysterious enemy known as the Cadence in a 300 year war.

Railway Empire 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 25

Available on day one with Game Pass: All aboard the express train to riches and fame in Railway Empire 2! Grow your company into the largest railway company of the continent and outsmart your competitors as you connect cities and companies with an ever-expanding network of rail lines, bridges, and tunnels.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Console and PC) – May 30

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything. Use your painting powers to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends, and change the world!

DLC / Game Updates

Sea of Thieves: The Hoarder’s Hunt – Available now

A new Sea of Thieves Mystery has begun, and there are over 100 real-world prizes to claim! Players must race to unlock a triple-locked chest, but the keys can only be unearthed by following a trail of crazed clues left by the mysterious ‘H’. In-game rewards await all pirates who take part.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Return to Rome – Available today

Game Pass members can save 10%! Return of Rome brings the original Age of Empires into Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition as a brand new, self-contained experience. Relive the triumph and trials of antiquity with the original sixteen civilizations – plus one brand-new civilization, the Lac Viet.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Pack – Available today

Get your EA Play FUT Supercharge Pack, featuring new players for your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team! EA Play members can claim this Pack from May 16 to June 16.

Smite x Vshojo Starter Pack – Available Today

Anime VTubers fight the Gods? Vei, Ironmouse, Nyanners, Silvervale, Kson, and Apricot have crashed into Smite as new Skins! Get Six Free Goddesses and start your Smite x VShojo journey today!

Leaving May 31

The following games are leaving the library soon, so there’s no better time to jump back in. Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% on games available in the Game Pass library!

Europa Universalis (PC)

(PC) Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) FIFA 21 (Console and PC) EA Play

(Console and PC) EA Play Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

