The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails Launches in September for Switch, PS4, and PC

Publisher NIS America announced The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC in North America on September 19 and in Europe and Oceania September 22.

A Limited Edition for the Switch and PS4 is available for pre-order on the NIS America Online Store for $89.99. It includes a copy of the Deluxe Edition of the game, the 2-disc Starfall Symphonies soundtrack, Endless Horizons hardcover art book, Natuya & Noi acrylic figure, Creha’s Cradle bookmark, Realms Beyond lenticular sleeve, and a collector’s box.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Nayuta has always dreamed of exploring beyond the horizon of his island home. After a fateful encounter with a fairy by the name of Noi, he and his friends find themselves whisked away on an adventure through multiple worlds in order to stop an evil plot that has been set in motion.

Nayuta spends his days gazing up at the stars above his island home and wondering what lies beyond the horizon. Though people claim the sea they live on is flat and finite, Nayuta knows there must be more out there, just waiting to be discovered.

Occasionally, ruins and stars will fall from the sky over Nayuta’s home, offering what seem to be glimpses of other worlds. While exploring one such ruin, he and his friends save a small, fairy-like girl by the name of Noi. She tells Nayuta that something very important has been stolen from her and asks for his help in retrieving it.

It’s with this that Nayuta’s journey begins—one which will take him far beyond the confines of his island to experience new worlds and extraordinary discoveries!

Worlds Beyond Home

Experience all the wondrous phenomena The Legend of Nayuta has to offer with HD visuals, high quality music, 60 frames per second, and new illustrations added for this western release!

Skills for Every Season

Enter the fray with real-time action gameplay and environment-based puzzles that are affected by the current season. Utilize season-based magic and powerful weapon skills to take down your foes, and unlock new techniques based on your performance.

An Ocean of Adventure

Dive into a different kind of Trails game! Experience a light, whimsical story rooted in fantasy and discovery with a variety of colorful locations and characters, plus tons of extra quest content.

