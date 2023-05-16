Tiny Thor Arrives June 5 for PS5, This Summer for Switch - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher IndieForge and developer Asylum Square announced Tiny Thor will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 5 for $19.99 USD / $25.99 CAD / £16.75 / €19.99. It will also launch this Summer for the Nintendo Switch.

"We’re so excited to share Tiny Thor with the world soon!" said Asylum Square co-founder Jochen Heizmann. "The game is a true love letter to the retro games that the team and I grew up with and we’re thrilled to partner with Gameforge to make it happen."

IndieForge parent company Gameforge vice president of products Oemi Feller added, "We created IndieForge to support passionate developers like Asylum Square. The Tiny Thor team is immensely talented and we couldn’t be happier to work with them and to help them in showcasing their abilities and fantastic ideas to players."

View the release date teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Tiny Thor, players will explore the mystical Norse realm of Asgard, adventuring across 30 unique, hand-crafted levels. Along the way, the diminutive deity will encounter tricky environmental puzzles and almighty adversaries, including the many-tentacled Kraken and the infamous trickster God, Loki.

However, no challenge is too great for our young hero! Armed with the incredible mini-Mjolnir, players can freely aim the ricocheting weapon to overcome obstacles and succeed in epic boss battles. Additionally, players can learn special abilities to bestow Thor with mighty powers befitting a (very small) god and unlock challenge levels to test their godliness even further.

Increasing the nostalgia further, Tiny Thor features art from veteran pixel artist Henk Nieborg (Spyro: A Hero’s Tail, Contra 4, Shantae series) and an original soundtrack from Chris Hulsbeck (Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Turrican).

It’s Hammer Time!

Use the ricocheting mini-Mjolnir and its special abilities to complete puzzles and defeat enemies.

Small, But Mighty

Triumph in epic boss battles against Norse mythology icons such as the Kraken, and Loki.

Old School, New Game

Art from veteran pixel artist Henk Nieborg and an original soundtrack from Chris Hulsbeck enhances the game’s retro credentials.

