Ravenlok Tops 250,000 Players in One Week

Developer Cococucumber announced the voxel fairytale action RPG, Ravenlok, has surpassed 250,000 players in one week.

"To a quarter of a million players, we give our thanks," reads a tweet from Cococucumber. "For exploring through Ravenlok's magical ranks! Share your captures, and join the fun! Let us see all the victories you've won."

Ravenlok released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 4.

Read details on the game below:

Ravenlok is a fairytale reimagining of a kingdom troubled by a corrupted Queen and a young girl’s destiny to fulfill a dangerous prophecy. Made by the creators of the award-winning game Echo Generation, Ravenlok is the epic finale to the studio’s Voxel Trilogy.

After stumbling upon a magical mirror, Ravenlok finds herself pulled away from reality and into a land shrouded in darkness, cursed by the corruption of the Caterpillar Queen. Rising to the occasion, Ravenlok challenges fearsome foes to save the fallen kingdom.

Key features:

Fantasy Reimagined – Delve into a mystical, whimsical realm

Action RPG – Battle monsters and bosses with real-time combat

Enchanting Story – Meet curious creatures and complete quests to fight tyranny!

Distinctive Visuals – A 3D pixel art aesthetic with a cinematic touch

Ethereal Music – Emotive orchestral score to accompany the adventure

The grand finale of the Cococucumber Voxel Trilogy

