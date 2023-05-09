EA: FIFA 23 in 6 Months Outsold Lifetime FIFA 22 Sales - Sales

Electronic Arts in its earnings report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 announced FIFA 23 in six months has outsold the lifetime sales of FIFA 22.

"In the six months since launch, EA Sports FIFA 23 has surpassed life-time sales of EA Sports FIFA 22, becoming the most successful launch in franchise history," reads the earnings report.

"Record live services performance and increased engagement, particularly from our EA Sports FIFA franchise, drove better-than-expected Q4 net bookings, capping a strong finish to the fiscal year," said EA CFO Chris Suh. "Looking ahead, our teams remain disciplined in prioritizing the player experience as we continue to focus our investments on long-term growth."

For the fiscal year, EA reported revenue up six percent to $7.43 billion and net income up two percent to $802 million. Live service and other revenue is up 10 percent to $5.49 billion and full game revenue dropped three percent to $1.94 billion.

