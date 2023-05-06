Nintendo to Host Treehouse Live Stream to Celebrate Launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - News

Nintendo announced it is hosting a special Nintendo Tree House: Live event to celebrate the midnight launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the Eastern time zone of the US.

The live stream will start on May 11 at 6:45 pm PT / 9:45 pm ET. It will have four segments featuring gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the @NintendoNYC midnight launch of the Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom.



Tune in on 5/11, starting at 6:45pm PT/9:45pm ET to watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live & more!https://t.co/jRT5Suqrjl pic.twitter.com/wrORKEonxv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2023

Read details of the game below:

In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and on the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that will require your wits and resourcefulness to overcome. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?

The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination—the land and skies of Hyrule await!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12.

