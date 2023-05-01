PlayStation Studios Boss: Upcoming Live Service Games to Target Different Genres and Scale - News

PlayStation Studios Boss Hermen Hulst in an interview with GamesIndustry discussed the upcoming lineup of 10 live service games the company is developing. He says that while they are working on 10 different live service games it doesn't mean they will all be like Fortnite or Destiny.

PlayStation in the last 18 months has acquired three studios all dedicated to developing live service games. This includes Bungie, Haven Studios, and Firewalk Studios.

"We understand the competitive environment that is out there, and the time investment from players that live services offer," said Hulst. "And we want to deliver the highest quality games.

"There is a risk that we talk about 'live service' in generic terms – as if it is a single genre, or even a single business model. PlayStation Studios are making a variety of games that could be referred to as 'live services', targeting different genres, different release schedules, and at different scales. We are also creating games for different audiences, and I take confidence from our track record in creating worlds and stories that PlayStation fans love."

He added, "Every [studio] relationship has its own trajectory – in some cases we have worked with companies for many years as external partners before bringing them into SIE – in other instances an acquisition has come around more quickly," Hulst explains. "It depends on what the studio needs to grow and succeed, and what makes sense for both sides. We have been working closely with Firewalk for a while now – we have both really enjoyed that process, and we have incredible confidence in what they are creating. So this felt like a very natural step."

The goal for each studio is to deliver the best possible game they can. However, PlayStation Studios does work as a global network with teams being allowed to "collaborate on anything they wish to - hether that is game design, audio, animation, or anything else. Live services bring new and complex challenges, so it's incredibly valuable to have individuals and teams who have been through those and can offer help and advice to others."

Hulst also mentioned releasing games on PC that PlayStation in recent years started to do.

"We have made significant progress delivering games on PC in recent years, so where it makes sense for the game and the studio, it's a great option to have," said Hulst. "But it's a decision that we will make for each individual game."

