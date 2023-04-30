Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Modern Warfare II Takes 2nd - Sales

Steam Deck has retaken first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 17, 2023, which ended April 25, 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped one spot to second place, while pre-orders for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor came in third place ahead of its release.

Red Dead Redemption 2 came in fourth place, Wartales in fifth place, and Grand Theft Auto V is in sixth place. FIFA 23 is in seventh place and Resident Evil 4 is in eighth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Pre-orders Red Dead Redemption 2 Wartales Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Resident Evil 4 Seas of Thieves Cyberpunk 2077

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Steam Deck Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II PUGB: Battlegrounds STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor - Pre-orders Apex Legends Destiny 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Lost Ark Wartales

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

