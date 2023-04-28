Persona 5 Royal Remaster Sales Top 1.7 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 413 Views
Sega in its earnings report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 announced the remaster of Persona 5 Royal from Atlus has sold over 1.7 million units worldwide as of March 31, 2023.
This figure is up from 1.3 million units sold on December 31, 2022.
Sega and Atlus did not provide an update on the total sales of all versions of Persona 5 Royal and the Persona series. The Persona 5 series of games had sold a combined 8.3 million units and the Persona series has sold over 16.8 million units at the end of November.
The remaster of Persona 5 Royal released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in October 2022.
Remaster is so misleading. If it's a remaster at all, it would only fit that criteria on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.
All Persona 5 Royal has on PS5 (compared to PS4) is Native 4K (instead of upscaled), 60 FPS and all DLC.
Worst is that even if you have Royal on PS4 you can't buy update it needs to be the full game even if the improvements are negligible.
So the remaster version on switch doesn't look or run better than the ps4 version?
In case anyone was confused this number is only for the re-release in 2022. It doesn't include the PS4 version. The PS4 version of Persona 5 Royal sold 2.3m as of November 2022.