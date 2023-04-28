Persona 5 Royal Remaster Sales Top 1.7 Million Units - Sales

/ 413 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sega in its earnings report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 announced the remaster of Persona 5 Royal from Atlus has sold over 1.7 million units worldwide as of March 31, 2023.

This figure is up from 1.3 million units sold on December 31, 2022.

Sega and Atlus did not provide an update on the total sales of all versions of Persona 5 Royal and the Persona series. The Persona 5 series of games had sold a combined 8.3 million units and the Persona series has sold over 16.8 million units at the end of November.

The remaster of Persona 5 Royal released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in October 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles