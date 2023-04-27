Microsoft Following Activision Deal Block: 'This is the Darkest Day in Our 4 Decades in Britain' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,526 Views
The Vice Chair and President of Microsoft Brad Smith speaking during the BBC's Wake Up To Money said the confidence the company has with the UK has been shaken following the UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), blocking Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard over concerns with cloud gaming.
"I think it's bad for Britain," said Smith via a transcription by GamesIndudstry. "The business community, the investment community and the technology sector around the world have been following this case. And the strong message that the CMA has sent, is not just to surprise everyone who fully expected this acquisition to be approved, but to send a message that will discourage innovation and investment in the United Kingdom. And I think in that sense the impact of this decision is far broader than on Microsoft or this acquisition alone."
He added, "Microsoft has been in the United Kingdom for 40 years and we play a vital role, not just supporting businesses and non-profits but even defending the nation from cyber-security threats. But this decision, I have to say, is probably the darkest day in our four decades in Britain. It does more than shake our confidence in the future of the opportunity to grow a technology business in Britain than we've ever confronted before."
Smith said the reasoning the UK regulator gave for blocking the deal was due to a "flawed understanding'" of cloud gaming and Microsoft giving other cloud streaming services access to its games was more than adequate to address the concerns of the regulator.
"It's all about a potential concern about what could become the cloud streaming of games, like you see the streaming of movies on a network like Netflix," said Smith. "But this business is so small today, that Microsoft can't even stream games to more than 5,000 people at a time in the entirety of the United Kingdom.
"So for regulators to step in and seek to torpedo a $68 billion global traction out of a concern of a part of the business that is so small, and to reject so may proposals to try and address their concern, it leaves people worried and it leaves people thinking that, actually, the process in Brussels worked far better than what we are now address in London."
Smith added that Microsoft believes the European Union is a friendlier place for technology companies to operate in. He is optimistic the European Union regulator, the European Commission, will accept the remedies Microsoft has put in place in relation to cloud gaming.
"I am optimistic that the European Commission will continue to go forward, as it has signalled in recent weeks and months, that it will regard the very promises that the CMA has rejected as far more appropriate," he said. "It is all about being pragmatic. Don't we want regulators to be pragmatic? Don't we want regulators to actually talk to the people they're regulating? Don't we want regulators to look for solutions rather than reasons to block people moving forward."
Smith added, "We thought we had answered every question that the CMA panel had put to us. And we specifically said 'if you have any other questions or concerns, please let us know. We want to address them.' But they went silent. We heard nothing from them. This is not the way regulators in Brussels work with companies, you have more of a conversation.
"Investments flow to places where people have confidence in the way laws and regulations work, and for all of us who had some hope that post-Brexit the UK would construct a constructor that would be more flexible, better for investment, better for technology, we're finding the opposite is true."
He added, "What is most striking to me is that the English Channel has never seemed wider in terms of Europe as a continent being attractive to investment [and] Brussels being a place where one can sit down and have a conversation with the regulators who are accountable to the elected leaders. And the difference we now confront in London, where we have regulators who are not only unelected and unaccountable and now making decisions that are fundamentally unwise."
Smith in a message to the UK Prime Minister stated, "If the Government of the United Kingdom wants to bring in investment, if it wants to create jobs, and if it wants to make the United Kingdom a home where technology is not only going to flourish, but be creative… then it needs to look hard at the role of the CMA, this regulatory structure in the United Kingdom, this transaction and the message that the United Kingdom has just sent to the world.
"Because I can tell you, while I might have a point-of-view that is based in part on an interest our company has, I have heard from a great many around the world. People are shocked, people are disappointed and people's confidence in technology in the United Kingdom has been severely shaken."
Smith says that people might be reluctant to start companies in the UK if they feel the UK regulator would block their effort to sell or merge with other companies.
"There's a clear message here: The European Union is a more attractive place to start a business if you want someday to sell it, than in the United Kingdom," Smith concluded.
So quickly they move from ¨this is flawed decision and we will win on appeal¨ to ¨we hate this evil regulatory framework¨. Such a childish attitude with no respect for differing perspectives or laws, and of course silence on their own arrogant and negligent ignorance, failing to understand this was indeed a possible outcome under this system. During this process it seemed MS was at least somewhat cognizant of value in maintaining respectful stance, or at least outsourcing that trash talk to Kotick the schizo who simultaneously blamed Sony and the evil politicized regulators. Corporations are not natural people, every single one exists by government fiat establishing the framework by which they exist (and shield investors from unlimited liability), so acting in full embrace of framework established by law and regulators should be core essence of all their actions, but entitlement deludes them to think the law is the problem and not themselves.
If Microsoft's executive board had any ability to do some self-reflection, they'd realize that their arrogance and ignorance are big reasons why Xbox is failing everywhere outside of the English-speaking world.
Brad's statements are just a flat out lie. Investments in the UK tech sector are growing and it was the #1 spot in all of the EU in 2022 and #3 in the world. Just because his trillion dollar company didn't get to make the biggest purchase in tech history does not mean every tech company is now going to view the UK industry from that sort of angle. His company is so large he's out of touch within his own industry.
"There's a clear message here: The European Union is a more attractive place to start a business if you want someday to sell it, than in the United Kingdom,"
So much for their statements on 'innovation' and 'investment' earlier in this, kinda ruined their point when in the end it's all about selling up and making money.
This is the "POINT" of businesses: Make money.
Innovation and investment is a path to that; as well as many other thing, nothing is ruining that point. That's business 101.
Yes and selling it according to him, can't keep that innovation and investment, time to sell up.
Selling is one of the main exit strategies lol that’s definitely one of the main reason why people starts businesses… why do you seem to be so offended by that idea?
Some businesses can grow and become huge corporations like Microsoft, Sony, Google, Apple, etc. But the majority of businesses are not and the exit strategy is to be acquired. Simple as that, like it or not.
Yes because a failed business selling out would be blocked similar wise to a very healthy corporation is being denied a big paycheck to sell out.
He's already big. If he is going to invest for innovation, do it for innovation's sake. But don't cry about UK's lack of innovation and how you won't invest because the UK government stopped you from buying a video game company.
"innovate for innovation sake" :) This is the real world you know... Businesses innovate to make more money... That's all. Nothing else.
USA is also suing to block this deal, so why doesn't this Microsoft President comment on that? Start dissing USA, why doesnt he? lol.
Cough - bollocks - cough.
This is the Darkest Day in "his or the game divisions" 4 Decades in Britain. Microsoft love it here as they fleece us, take the money and run. He should be careful with what he says.
If they really committed to the UK they would have put more than 3% of their staff here.
Well, potentially losing $3bi and getting a "block" on market domination ambitons is indeed hard. A bad day for MS, i think.
So he is basically threatening Britain, such a good work.
There is a big difference between a threat and a warning :)
You may argue that his warning is baseless, but this has nothing to do with a threat.
Shut the fuck up already and stop this pathetic behaviour. This trump style messaging from this corporate douche is so stupid .
His points here are all correct. He's going pretty damn hard on the hyperbole though.
Probably should have let the PR people do a little more work on this statement.
I said from day 1 that the UK and the US were the most corrupt, & I’m proven 100% right again. In terms of financial/commercial industry and market regulations, the US & the UK are easily the most corrupt in terms of scale, across the whole world.
I see that most people are completely ignoring how small game streaming is in the UK, and to use that tiny “market” to block a whole other side of the deal is outrageous and corrupt.
CMA also completely lied by separating cloud gaming from the rest of the gaming industry, which is a fraudulent way to block the deal.
Anyone claiming that this isn’t corrupt has been discredited and is on the side of corruption.