The Witcher Season 3 Premieres June 29, Teaser Trailer Released - News

Netflix announced the third season of The Witcher series will release in two volumes with the Volume 1 premiering on June 29 and Volume 2 four weeks later on July 27. Each volume will have four episodes for a total of eight episodes for season 3 of The Witcher series.

Season 3 adapts the second book in Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher series, Time of Contempt.

"For years, Geralt has claimed neutrality, shunned politics and publicly asserted that witchers don’t have emotions — all to make his life as a killer easier to navigate," said series creator and showrunner Lauren Hissrich. "We’ve seen him battle monsters and monstrous humans; we’ve watched as he’s hardened himself in order to survive. This season, he can no longer do that."

Hissrich added, "At the end of Season 2, we learn from Geralt that Ciri ‘is marked for something. The daemon. The Wild Hunt. But it doesn’t end there. Mages, royals. If they know she’s alive, what she’s capable of — they won’t stop coming for her.’ His prediction is correct. Everyone wants Ciri for their own purposes, and many will stop at nothing — even violence and killing — to get their hands on her. For Geralt, accepting that he’s part of a family means accepting help from others — which includes Yennefer and Jaskier."

"When we wrote the season, we didn’t have batching in mind," said Hissrich. "That said, for any fans who are familiar with The Time of Contempt novel, there’s an epic event that explodes the Continent as we know it — the lead-up to which provided a perfect cliff-hanger for us. We couldn’t have planned it better."

Netflix is recasting Geralt for Season 4 as Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role from Henry Cavill.

