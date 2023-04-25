Best-Selling Star Wars Games in the UK Revealed - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 609 Views
There have been 118 Star Wars games released in the UK since 1993 with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor being number 119 when it releases later this week, according to data from Games Lead at GfK Dorian Bloch posted by GamesIndustry.
The Star Wars IP is the sixth highest grossing video game franchise in the UK based on physical game sales since 1995 with £492 million. FIFA is number one with £1.96 billion grossed, followed by Call of Duty in second with £1.53 billion and Mario in third with £1.07 billion. Grand Theft Auto is in fourth with £769 million grossed and LEGO is in fifth with £506 million.
2015's Star Wars: Battlefront set the record for the biggest launch for a Star Wars game, which sold more than double second place, which is 2008's Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. 2017's Star Wars: Battlefront II is the third biggest Star Wars launch and 2022's LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the fourth biggest launch.
2015's Star Wars: Battlefront is also the best-selling Star Wars game in the UK, followed by 2007's LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga in second and LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy in third.
Here are the highest grossing video game franchises in the UK:
|Pos
|Franchise
|Total Boxed Revenue
|Title Count (since 1995)
|1
|FIFA
|£1.96bn
|51
|2
|Call of Duty
|£1.53bn
|33
|3
|Mario
|£1.07bn
|101
|4
|Grand Theft Auto
|£769m
|23
|5
|LEGO
|£506m
|80
|6
|Star Wars
|£492m
|107
|7
|Pokémon
|£486m
|96
|8
|The Sims
|£438m
|108
|9
|Assassin’s Creed
|£409m
|29
|10
|Need for Speed
|£378m
|31
Here are the biggest Star Wars game launches in the UK:
|Pos
|Title
|Publisher
|Platforms
|Release Year
|1
|Star Wars: Battlefront
|EA
|PS4/Xbox One/PC
|2015
|2
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|LucasArts
|PS2/PS3/360/
Wii/DS/PSP
|2008
|3
|Star Wars: Battlefront II
|EA
|PS4/Xbox One/PC
|2017
|4
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Warner Bros
|PS4/PS5/Xbox Series/Switch
|2022
|5
|Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith
|LucasArts/Ubisoft
|PS2/Xbox/DS/GBA
|2005
|6
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|EA
|PS4/Xbox One
|2019
|7
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|Warner Bros
|PS3/PS4/Xbox One/
360/3DS/Vita/PC
|2016
|8
|LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
|LucasArts
|PS3/360/Wii/
DS/3DS/PSP/PC
|2011
|9
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|EA
|PC
|2011
|10
|Star Wars: Battlefront
|LucasArts/Activision
|PS2/Xbox/PC
|2004
Here are the best-selling Star Wars games in the UK of all time:
|Pos
|Title
|Publisher
|Platforms
|Release Year
|1
|Star Wars: Battlefront
|EA
|PS4/Xbox One/PC
|2015
|2
|LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
|LucasArts
|PS3/360/Wii/
DS/PC
|2007
|3
|LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy
|LucasArts
|PS2/Xbox/360/GC/ DS/GBA/PSP/PC
|2006
|4
|Star Wars: Battlefront II
|LucasArts
|PS2/Xbox/PSP/PC
|2005
|5
|LEGO Star Wars
|TT Games
|PS2/Xbox/GC/GBA/PC
|2005
|6
|Star Wars Episode 3: Revenue of the Sith
|LucasArts/Ubisoft
|PS2/Xbox/DS/GBA
|2005
|7
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|LucasArts
|PS2/PS3/360/
Wii/DS/PSP
|2008
|8
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|EA
|PS4/Xbox One
|2019
|9
|Star Wars: Battlefront II
|EA
|PS4/Xbox One/PC
|2017
|10
|LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
|LucasArts
|PS3/360/Wii
DS/3DS/PSP/PC
|2011
Thanks, GamesIndustry.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
"Star Wars Episode 3: Revenue of the Sith" This typo had me cracking up xD
While I understand the LEGO games having staying power, surprised the list is so limited for all time sellers if series is taken into account. No SNES platformers, no Pod Racer, no KOTOR. Nothing older than 2005.