Best-Selling Star Wars Games in the UK Revealed

There have been 118 Star Wars games released in the UK since 1993 with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor being number 119 when it releases later this week, according to data from Games Lead at GfK Dorian Bloch posted by GamesIndustry.

The Star Wars IP is the sixth highest grossing video game franchise in the UK based on physical game sales since 1995 with £492 million. FIFA is number one with £1.96 billion grossed, followed by Call of Duty in second with £1.53 billion and Mario in third with £1.07 billion. Grand Theft Auto is in fourth with £769 million grossed and LEGO is in fifth with £506 million.

2015's Star Wars: Battlefront set the record for the biggest launch for a Star Wars game, which sold more than double second place, which is 2008's Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. 2017's Star Wars: Battlefront II is the third biggest Star Wars launch and 2022's LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the fourth biggest launch.

2015's Star Wars: Battlefront is also the best-selling Star Wars game in the UK, followed by 2007's LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga in second and LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy in third.

Here are the highest grossing video game franchises in the UK:

Pos Franchise Total Boxed Revenue Title Count (since 1995) 1 FIFA £1.96bn 51 2 Call of Duty £1.53bn 33 3 Mario £1.07bn 101 4 Grand Theft Auto £769m 23 5 LEGO £506m 80 6 Star Wars £492m 107 7 Pokémon £486m 96 8 The Sims £438m 108 9 Assassin’s Creed £409m 29 10 Need for Speed £378m 31

Here are the biggest Star Wars game launches in the UK:

Pos Title Publisher Platforms Release Year 1 Star Wars: Battlefront EA PS4/Xbox One/PC 2015 2 Star Wars: The Force Unleashed LucasArts PS2/PS3/360/

Wii/DS/PSP 2008 3 Star Wars: Battlefront II EA PS4/Xbox One/PC 2017 4 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros PS4/PS5/Xbox Series/Switch 2022 5 Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith LucasArts/Ubisoft PS2/Xbox/DS/GBA 2005 6 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA PS4/Xbox One 2019 7 LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Warner Bros PS3/PS4/Xbox One/

360/3DS/Vita/PC 2016 8 LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars LucasArts PS3/360/Wii/

DS/3DS/PSP/PC 2011 9 Star Wars: The Old Republic EA PC 2011 10 Star Wars: Battlefront LucasArts/Activision PS2/Xbox/PC 2004

Here are the best-selling Star Wars games in the UK of all time:

Pos Title Publisher Platforms Release Year 1 Star Wars: Battlefront EA PS4/Xbox One/PC 2015 2 LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga LucasArts PS3/360/Wii/

DS/PC 2007 3 LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy LucasArts PS2/Xbox/360/GC/ DS/GBA/PSP/PC 2006 4 Star Wars: Battlefront II LucasArts PS2/Xbox/PSP/PC 2005 5 LEGO Star Wars TT Games PS2/Xbox/GC/GBA/PC 2005 6 Star Wars Episode 3: Revenue of the Sith LucasArts/Ubisoft PS2/Xbox/DS/GBA 2005 7 Star Wars: The Force Unleashed LucasArts PS2/PS3/360/

Wii/DS/PSP 2008 8 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA PS4/Xbox One 2019 9 Star Wars: Battlefront II EA PS4/Xbox One/PC 2017 10 LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars LucasArts PS3/360/Wii

DS/3DS/PSP/PC 2011

