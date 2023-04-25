Star Trek: Resurgence Arrives May 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Dramatic Labs announced the interactive narrative game, Star Trek: Resurgence, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on May 23.

Star Trek: Resurgence is a bold interactive narrative game set shortly after Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s timeline. A worker uprising threatens the tenuous peace between two alien civilizations, and Starfleet is forced to intervene.

Players experience the conflict and larger mystery from two key perspectives. The U.S.S. RESOLUTE’s First Officer Jara Rydek is part of the diplomatic envoy led by Ambassador Spock that’s tasked with finding a resolution—and uncovering the ultimate source of this tense situation. Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz highlights how the mission plays out from the lower decks, caught up in the events in his own unique way.

Throughout the gripping story, players can interact with the Star Trek universe like never before, with moments of authentic action and critical decisions that shape the broader narrative in subtle and unexpected ways.

