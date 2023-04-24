God of War Ragnarök Tops the French Charts - Sales

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) has remained first place on the French charts for week 15, 2023, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place and Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) is down one spot to third place.

Two Mario games re-entered the top five this week. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) and Super Mario Odyssey (NS) are in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

God of War Ragnarök Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Hogwarts Legacy Resident Evil 4

PS4 Resident Evil 4 FIFA 23 The Last of Us Part II Xbox One FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V The Callisto Protocol Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Minecraft Farming Simulator 22

