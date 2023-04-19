Jet Set Radio-Inspired Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Launches August 18 for Switch and PC - News

/ 182 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Team Reptile announced the Jet Set Radio-inspired, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on August 18. It will launch at a later date on other platforms.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Team Reptile brings you Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a future world from the mind of Dion Koster where self-styled graffiti crews equipped with personal boostpacks are battling each other for control of the streets. Start your own cypher and dance, paint graffiti, collect beats, combo your tricks and face off with the cops to stake your claim to the sprawling metropolis of New Amsterdam.

Red is a graffiti writer who lost his head and instead has an AI robohead. In search of his roots he joins the Bomb Rush Crew, Tryce and Bel, who are aiming to go All City. Together they slowly discover who it was that cut off his head and how deep Red's human side is linked to the graffiti world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles