Digital Foundry: Ghostwire Tokyo on Xbox Series X|S 'Runs Worse' Than PS5 Version

Digital Foundry's Oliver Mackenzie in the latest DF Direct podcast discussed the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of Ghostwire Tokyo and testing the game has show it currently runs worse than the PlayStation 5 version.

Mackenzie did note the PlayStation 5 version when it released in March 2022 did have its own issues and he had hoped the developer would "fix some of the issues from PlayStation 5 that John [Linneman] and Alex [Battaglia] observed last year, and if anything it's gone in the opposite direction."

The Xbox Series X version "runs worse than PlayStation 5, and Series S is a bit of a mess," according to testing done by Mackenzie. "So it’s a really weird situation and not really what you would expect from what is now a Microsoft first-party development studio."

He added, "The ray traced reflections are somewhat lower quality, there are shadow alignment bugs with the ray traced shadows. Resolutions are pretty similar for the most part but the quality mode has a moderately lower resolution than PlayStation 5, it looks like, and performance is typically 5-10% lower than PlayStation 5 [when comparing] the same scene."

The Xbox Series S version has two modes - Performance and Quality - and neither support ray tracing. The Performance mode is also noted to run below 60 frames per second.

