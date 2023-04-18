Horizon Forbidden West Update 1.21 is Exclusive to PS5 - Adds Accessibility Features and More - News

Guerrilla Games has released update 1.21 for Horizon Forbidden West for the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 4 version did not get this update.

Update 1.21 adds new accessibility features and support for the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores expansion.

Read the patch notes below:

NEW FEATURES

Introduced new accessibility features, including:

Enlarging Subtitles

Auto-Pickup

Color Blindness settings

Auto camera

Navigation assist in Focus Mode

Thalassophobia mode

Additional accessibility features

Support for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores expansion has been added.

